07/23/2021: A mainly dry start to the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! There haven’t been many days like yesterday so far this July. In fact it was only the third completely dry day of the month. Today will be a near-repeat performance. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The exception will come with, what else, but a shower chance. An upper-level disturbance will rotate through New England today. Afternoon hit or miss showers and storms are possible. These will be “splash and dashers” with very brief periods of heavy rain. Shower and storm activity will fizzle before sunset.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend! Spend all the time you can outdoors. There will be more sunshine. Temperatures will be milder and humidity remains manageable.

We will get back to what we’re used to this July late in the weekend. Off and on showers and storms will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday. An isolated storm Sunday afternoon could turn strong or severe. The greater threat will be for more heavy rain.

We’ll turn the showers off in time to kick off the new work week. The heat and humidity will get turned up for the final days of July.