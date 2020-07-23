07/23/2020: Another round of storms this afternoon

Happy Thursday! The strongest of yesterday’s storms passed just to the south of the Capital Region, however we did see some heavy rain and gusty winds. It was a warm and muggy night. Areas of fog have also developed. There are some pockets of dense fog that will linger through mid-morning. Just be aware if you’re heading out early.

We’re warm and humid again today with some hints of sunshine. This afternoon will bring the potential for another round of strong, even severe thunderstorms. A cold front will drop through the Capital Region during the second half of the day sparking scattered showers and storms.

Eastern New York and southern New England are included in a slight risk for severe storms. There won’t be quite as much sunshine as yesterday. However, as the approaching cold front meets up with the humid air mass a few stronger storms could fire up. Gusty winds are the top threat. Any thunderstorm, severe or not, will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. The best timing for stronger storms will be during this afternoon and early evening. Activity will continue to work to the south and east and fizzle after sunset.

Behind this cold front drier and slightly less humid air will move in. High pressure will build in across the Great Lakes. We’ll welcome back sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will remain dry. It will start heating back up again, though. Highs will be near 90° on Saturday before pushing into the lower 90s.

The hot and humid conditions will linger into the start of next week. A disturbance will try to slip through the Northeast and carry the potential for a few storms on Monday and Tuesday.