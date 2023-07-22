The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! We all deserve a beautiful summer weekend. And that’s just what we’re going to get! Do you have plans?

Sunshine is back after yesterday’s heavy rain and storm threat. Humidity levels have settled into a more manageable range. It will make temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s feel very pleasant.

A very comfortable summer night is ahead under clear skies and this drier air in place. Temperatures will settle into the 50s overnight. The clear and calm conditions will also lead to areas of fog by morning.

Looking for more? You’re in luck! Just as nice tomorrow. It will be a little warmer with highs closer to normal in the mid 80s for the Capital Region. A far cry from last year when we broken the record with a high of 97°.

The “muggies” will start creeping back in to kick off the new work week. The rising humidity will also bring a slight shower chance late in the day. Tuesday will be more unsettled.

The second half of the week will be highlight by more heat and humidity. High temperatures will inch closer to 90 degrees. The steamy conditions will make it feel like the mid 90s.