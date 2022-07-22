The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Friday! It’s official – we are in the middle of a heat wave! Albany topped off at 96° yesterday. It was the third 90-degree day in a row. The most recent heat wave was at the end of June 2021.

This will wind up being a six-day heat wave. Temperatures will not only sizzle over the weekend, but record highs could be challenged. The record in Albany is 96° both Saturday and Sunday. We’re calling for the mid to upper 90s for highs. The hottest temperature of 2022 so far is 97°. The last time Albany hit 98° was a decade ago.

There is some good news. The humidity won’t be as high today. We’ll be able to breath a little easier. Dew points will drop from the “air you can wear” that we had yesterday to some muggy air.

The heat and humidity both pick back over the weekend. The heat index will peak in the mid to upper 90s Saturday; it will feel like the triple digits on Sunday.

Another Heat Advisory kicks in at noon on Saturday and runs through Sunday evening for the Capital District and the mid-Hudson Valley. This won’t be the time for big, strenuous outdoor projects. Do your best to stay cool.

Showers and storms will hold off until Sunday evening. Monday now looks more unsettled. These storms will break the sweltering stretch. It will be a little easier going next week with highs sliding back into the mid 80s. Relief from the high humidity is also on the way.