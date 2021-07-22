07/22/2021: Finally a completely dry day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are currently in the midst of Albany’s sixth wettest July. Rain has been recorded 19 out of the last 21 days. We haven’t gone more than a day without at least a trace amount of rainfall. That could all change over the next few days.

Everyone do their happy dance for no rain today! It will be a lovely day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Blue skies will return today too. A thick plume of smoke from the wildfires burning in southern Canada and out west has been hanging over the Northeast the past couple of days. Skies still look a little milky this morning, but by the afternoon the plume will push out and we’ll return to blue skies.

Afternoon clouds will push out tonight. Keep the windows open and let the fresh air in. Low temperatures will slip back into the 50s.

There may be a little hiccup in our long-awaited dry stretch Friday. A weak upper-level disturbance will work through western New England. Pop-up showers are possible during the afternoon hours, especially east of the Hudson River.

It will be a 50-50 weekend. Saturday looks super before storms return Sunday. Behind the late weekend storms, temperatures will be more typical for late July. The 80s and muggies will return.