07/22/2020: Strong storms possible late-day

Happy Wednesday! After a glorious July day yesterday, we have hit a speed bump. Things are about to turn unsettled. A warm front is nudging northward early this morning. This has brought back cloudy skies and a muggy feel. The boundary has also sparked a line of showers. Activity will continue lifting to the northeast during these pre-dawn hours.

We’ll catch a break later this morning and into the early afternoon. Sunshine will be able to break out. Highs will be in the mid 80s around the Capital Region, meanwhile some spots around the North Country could edge close to 90°. These sunny breaks will add fuel to the atmosphere for our next round of showers and storms.

The Storm Prediction has placed almost the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather. Isolated to scattered strong and severe thunderstorms are possible beginning mid-afternoon through early this evening. The best chances for severe weather will be from the Mohawk Valley/Capital Region/southern Berkshires and points to the south and west.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the top threats. The risk of a spin-up tornado is low, but not zero. It’s best to stay weather aware between 3 PM and 8 PM.

Scattered showers will linger through the night. Patchy fog will also develop by wake up Thursday. It will stay muggy as well with lows in the 60s.

Showers and storms will remain off and on Thursday before the cold front crosses the area. The threat for severe storms will be lower around the Capital Region, but still gusty winds and locally heavy rain will be possible.

Drier and less humid air will work in to close out the work week. High pressure takes over Friday also bringing the return of sunshine. It will be a mostly dry and very summery final weekend of July. Temperatures will start heating back up with highs pushing 90° on Saturday. There is a late-day shower chance north and west of Albany on Sunday. The steamy conditions and low-end storm chances will linger into the start of next week.

