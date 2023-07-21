The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Here we go again. There’s more heavy rain in the forecast and concerns for flooding. We are waking up to rain this morning. Roads will be wet for your morning commute. This wet weather will wrap by 9 AM at the latest for those in western New England. But we aren’t done for the day.

Scattered thunderstorms and downpours will pop back up this afternoon. Flooding is the #1 threat. Even after back-to-back dry days, the ground is still very saturated. One inch of rain within three hours could result in flash flooding. A stronger storm or two could also pack damaging winds and large hail.

Today’s rainfall could be one for the record books. Albany only needs half an inch of rain to push this month into the top spot for the wettest July since 1926. It is incredible how wet this month has been, and there are still 10 days to go. We are running a SIX and A HALF inch surplus through this time of the month!

Late-day showers and storms will fizzle after dark. Areas of fog will settle in by morning. More enjoyable conditions are ahead for the weekend. Just the slightest shower chance north of Albany on Saturday. More sunshine will work in as temperatures warm through the 80s.

We look to stay dry through late Monday. Tuesday will bring better storm chances. Then the heat is on with highs around 90 degrees for the middle of next week.