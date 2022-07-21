The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Thursday! Whew, it already feels uncomfortable. Coming off the hottest day of the year temperatures only cooled into the 70s. The humidity is running very high too.

We are going for an official heat wave today. This will be the third 90-degree day in a row. And if you can believe it, it will feel even more humid. A Heat Advisory continues until 8 PM for the Capital District and mid-Hudson Valley. These areas will see heat indices up to 100° again. The entire area will sweat it out today.

The sultry air and an approaching cold front will set the table for strong thunderstorm chances. A few severe storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours, especially east of the Hudson River. Downpours are pretty much a guarantee; there is just so much moisture in the air. Damaging winds and large hail are also possible. Storms will fizzle from west to east as the front crosses around sun down.

There’s a little relief from the humidity, but not the heat coming behind the front. This will be a six-day heat wave. Saturday’s going to sizzle.

The heat wave comes to an end following another round of storms to begin next week. It feels weird to say that the 80s will feel better.