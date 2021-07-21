07/21/2021: Final batch of storms before a dry stretch

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We have made it through another round of heavy rain and severe storms. With this latest round Albany’s month-to-date rainfall is closing in on the top five wettest Julys.

This morning is starting off dry, and we will stay that way for the next several hours. An upper-level disturbance will rotate through the Northeast this afternoon. This will spark spotty showers and a few storms. The severe threat will be well to our south, but some of these storms could still produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

The clusters of showers and storms will work from north to south, and eventually fizzle after dark. As we dry out, skies will also begin to clear. Temperatures will turn rather refreshing too with lows in the 50s.

Thursday begins a stretch of three(!!) dry days in a row. High pressure will move in from the western Great Lakes. More sunshine will break out and the rain will stay away.

The dry stretch will continue into the start of the weekend. Our high temperatures will trend closer to 80 degrees and humidity levels will remain quite comfortable. Rain and storm chances will return Sunday. Next week looks to be trending drier and warmer.