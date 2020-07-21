07/21/2020: A nice July day

Happy Tuesday! Following days of sweltering heat and humidity, we are catching a break from the “air you can wear.” You can already feel the difference this morning. Our starting point yesterday was in the 70s. This morning’s temperatures range from the upper 50s high in the Adirondack Park to the mid 60s through parts of the Hudson and Mohawk valleys.

High pressure will move through the Great Lakes and southern Canada today. The set-up will usher a northwesterly flow into New England. Today will be a “nice” July day. Highs in the mid 80s won’t feel as uncomfortable thanks to the lower humidity. The day will begin with plenty of sunshine before some puffy cumulus clouds arrive during the second half of the day.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight. It will be a milder night with a low in the mid 60s for Albany.

The middle of the week will turn unsettled. A low will move out of the Midwest. The warm front will edge into the Capital Region late tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy by wake-up. An isolated shower also can’t be ruled out. The muggy feel will return ahead the main stormy activity later in the day.

Isolated strong and severe thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction has outlooked almost the entire area in a “marginal risk.” Areas southwest of Albany will be at greater risk for severe storms. Large hail and damaging are the top threats.

Rounds of scattered storms will linger into Thursday. The system will depart just ahead of the weekend. Humidity levels will drop once again Friday. The weekend looks to stay dry from start to finish with a good deal of sunshine. The heat will nudge back in ahead of the start of next week.