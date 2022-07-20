The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Do your best to stay cool today! The combination of sweltering temperatures and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat. This will be a day to take it easy, stay hydrated, and listen to your body.

The potentially dangerous heat has prompted a Heat Advisory. The Hudson and Mohawk valleys will be under that advisory between noon and 8 PM. The heat index during that time will run between 95° and 100°. And those are readings in the SHADE. Outside of the advisory, it will be very, very hot this afternoon.

The heat and humidity top the weather headlines by far today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may blossom during the “heat of the day.” This activity may bring quick downpours and gusty winds.

Thursday will bring the heat again, along with a stronger thunderstorm chance. A cold front will track into the News10 area tomorrow afternoon. It will trigger strong and severe storms as it meets up with a tropical air mass. A few showers and garden variety storms are possible around lunchtime. More numerous stronger storms are possible into the evening hours.

The main focus for severe weather will be near the New York-Massachusetts-Vermont line and points to the east. Most of our area has been placed in the Storm Prediction Center’s slight risk. All modes of severe weather are on the table including damaging winds, large hail, and even a brief spin-up tornado.

The heat wave blazes into the weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. We will get a little relief in the humidity department Friday and Saturday. The run of 90-degree days will come to an end following more storms on Sunday.