07/20/2021: Feeling like July before storms return

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It will actually feel like July today. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and will end up in the 80s this afternoon. The warm up will be aided by sunshine during the first part of the day. This will be some dimmed sunshine due to a very dense plume of smoke in the upper parts of the atmosphere from wildfires burning out west.

While today’s temperatures will be atypical for how July has been going to so far this year, this evening’s forecast is more of what we’ve gotten used to. A cold front will dive through the area and bring in more heavy rain and storms. Activity will enter the Adirondack Park by the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Areas north of I-90 have the potential for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and some large hail are possible. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding will be the top threat. The severe potential will wane as the storms move into the Capital Region closer to sunset. However, the downpours risk will persist.

Additional waves of showers and storms will roll through the News 10 area on Wednesday. Once the storms exit we are in store for a stretch of nicer days. Conditions will be mainly dry with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity through the start of the weekend. Rain and thunder will return on Sunday.