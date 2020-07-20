07/20/2020: Another scorcher, but relief is on the way

Happy Monday! Shoo wee, this weekend featured some sizzling heat and high humidity. Yesterday was hottest day of the year around the Capital Region. The heat isn’t letting up yet. You can already feel it this morning, it’s going to be another scorcher.

Temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s for highs around the Capital Region and through the mid-Hudson Valley. The combination of the high heat and humidity will lead to heat index readings of 95° to 100°. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 8 PM. Elsewhere, it will be another very warm day with highs in the low and mid 80s for the Adirondacks, some locations in around the North Country will see highs near 90°.

Along with the steamy conditions, we are also waking up to a few showers around the Upstate New York. A weak cold front will cross the area this morning and carry chances for isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. Activity will work to the south and east through the afternoon. More sunshine will break out behind the front, just adding to the stuffy feeling.

A second cool front will pass through New England overnight. This will drop humidity levels and allow temperatures to settle into the lower 60s around the Capital Region. A nice July day is on the way tomorrow with high pressure overhead. There will be plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs will be a tad cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

Things turn unsettled Wednesday and Thursday with rounds of showers and storms. We’ll have to keep an eye out for some stronger storms and downpours. Drier conditions will work back in by the end of the week. Next weekend appears to be dry at this point. We’ll keep things warm and a little muggy. – Jill Szwed