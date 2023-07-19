The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Alright, rain that’s enough already. Another round of intense rainfall led to flash flooding around the Capital District. Yesterday’s record rainfall brings Albany’s month-to-date rainfall very close to the wettest July all-time.

We need a break, and we’re getting it today. It’s nice to talk about high pressure for a change. Along with no storms, the smoke is pushing out and humidity levels have dropped.

Let’s call it comfortably warm this afternoon. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s; that’s normal for mid-July. Instead of tropical feeling air, the humidity levels will run in a more manageable range.

The “muggies” and clouds will build back in on Thursday, but we look to stay dry during the day. Our next storm system arrives early Friday with more heavy rain and storms. Heads up more flooding is possible.

A few showers could linger on Saturday, but it’s an outside chance. The better part of the weekend will be dry and enjoyable.