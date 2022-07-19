The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It was feast or famine rainfall again yesterday with the “winners” to the north and south of the Capital Region. Areas south of Albany were also rocked by another bout of severe weather. A waterspout (a funnel cloud that touches down on water) was spotted on the Hudson River near Port Ewen, southeast of Kingston, last evening. That’s not too far from last Wednesday’s brief tornado.

The heat is back on today! Temperatures will quickly heat back up closer to 90 degrees. It will be humid too. Stray showers or storms could pop up during the heat of the day , especially north of the Capital Region. Otherwise, we’ll see intervals of sun and clouds today.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, and possibly the year. Many of us will register highs in the 90s. We have a high of 95° for Albany tomorrow. It will feel super humid as well. The heat index could approach triple digits in spots. A Heat Advisory has already been issued for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys for the second part of Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain hot through the end of the work week. Thursday will bring another round of stronger thunderstorms. Already the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked areas from the Hudson Valley into New England in the slight risk for severe weather. Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will be possible, especially during the afternoon hours.

The heat will break a bit over the weekend. Instead of the 90s, we’re tracking highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will ease up a little too. The pattern will turn a little more unsettled into the start of next week.