07/19/2021: Damp morning, drier and brighter afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s official – this is now the wettest start to July (through the 18th) that we have seen 2005. Albany is running a surplus of over four inches. In case you were wondering, the all-time wettest July came in 2009 when nearly 10 inches of rain fell over the course of the month.

We are waking up to what else but more rain this Monday morning. The morning commute will feature wet roads, reduced visibility, along with occasional showers and patchy drizzle. Your windshield wipers will get a workout with the falling rain and road spray.

There will be improvements as the day goes on. The showers and drizzle will exit by mid-morning. During the afternoon hours there will be some clearing across our skies. Despite the introduction of some sunshine temperatures will remain seasonably cool, only climbing into the mid 70s. Shower chances will be relatively low during the second part of the day. A stray shower could pop off of a lake breeze late-day. These showers will be isolated and mainly west of the Hudson River. Activity will fizzle after sunset.

Tuesday will be off to a nice start. Early sunshine will give temperatures a boost with highs climbing into the lower 80s. During the afternoon a cold front will drop in out of southern Canada. This will bring another round of showers and storms. These will be garden variety storms, but will still be capable of producing downpours.

Scattered storms will linger into Wednesday. The end of the week will bring more improvements. Thursday will be one of the nicest days that we have seen recently. The sun will shine, temperatures will be comfortable, and humidity will be low. We’ll stay mainly dry into the first part of the weekend.