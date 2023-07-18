The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s a two-pronged weather story today – smoke and storms. Starting with the wildfire smoke. A thick layer is still hanging over the News10 area and impacting our air quality. The AQI is in the orange and red this morning. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight for the entire area. Avoid strenuous activities, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

The next part of today’s weather story is stormy weather. Scattered to numerous downpours and storms arrive this afternoon. A cold front starting the day in western New York will cross the News10 area between dinnertime and midnight.

Flooding is our top threat once again. A Flood Watch begins at noon for the Hudson Valley and areas to the east. The ground is so saturated that flooding could occur very quickly. Low-lying spots along with swollen waterways are most prone to flooding through the night.

It will be much easier to breathe tomorrow. The smoke will be knocked out of the air and humidity levels will drop. Wednesday looks to be one of the few “Chamber of Commerce” days of the summer so far.

Rain and storm chances are back to cap off the week. Flooding will be a concern again. How about dry time for more than a day? It’s coming our way early next week.