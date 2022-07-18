The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Monday! It is a muggy Monday morning. You can also tell we’re cooking up some unsettled weather. An approaching system will bring rounds of much needed rain along with a late-day strong storm chance.

Showers will build in during the morning hours as a warm front lifts into New York State. There are a few downpours and rumbles of thunder mixed in. Today won’t be a complete washout. A lull will come around lunchtime.

The afternoon and evening rounds will bring the potential for stronger and severe thunderstorms. There are limiting factors for severe weather. We won’t see much sunshine and temperatures will be cooler, only the 70s for highs today. Stronger thunderstorms could still fire up between 2 PM and 10 PM. Downpours and damaging winds are the top threat. One or two brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

Much needed rain is on the way. Generally between half an inch and inch of rain will fall today. Locally higher amounts are possible following repeated downpours and any stronger thunderstorms. While we’ll take any rain that we can get, it won’t be enough to wipe out the dry conditions and the drought. In Albany, we are short four inches of rain so far this year.

Any storm chances for the rest of the week will be isolated to scattered in coverage. The headline will be the HEAT. We are going to sizzle with highs back near 90 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will top off in the mid 90s around the Capital Region. With the humidity it will feel more like the upper 90s. The heat will break a bit by the weekend. Instead of highs in the 90s we’re tracking the upper 80s.