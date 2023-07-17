The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! If it’s not thunderstorms, then it’s been wildfire smoke this summer. We are back into that pattern today. Before the smoke arrives, temperatures are heating up with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The “muggies” will make it feel a little hotter.

Be extra careful today. It’s going to be a toasty afternoon with poor air quality. Almost everyone in the News10 area is under another Air Quality Alert today. The AQI is expected to push into the unhealthy for all range this afternoon. Everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activities. Check on your friends and family with underlying health conditions.

The only good thing about more wildfire smoke – a vibrant sunset is on tap. The thick smoke plume will linger through this evening. The next round of showers and storms will quickly knock the smoke out of the air.

Tuesday begins with a few showers. There will be a break around mid-day before a front arrives. A late-day rounds of downpours and storms may lead to localized flooding concerns. Much nicer summer weather is on the other side of this system.

Wednesday looks like a winner to me with sunshine, lower humidity, and normal summer temperatures. Rain and storm chances will ramp up as we cap off the work week. An extended stretch of nice summer days looks to begin on Sunday.