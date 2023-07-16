The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Storms were up early this morning. A few tornado warnings were issued as the latest round of heavy rain pushed in. We are in the clear for severe weather now. Flooding concerns will grow as the day goes on.

This morning’s heavy rain and storms exit to the east by mid-morning. Rays of mid-day sun could lead to some pop-up storms. Otherwise, the middle of the day will be drier. A line of storms will approach late this afternoon. These storms will arrive in the Hudson Valley around sundown.

The late-day storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a few more brief spin-ups. Areas east of the Hudson River into the Berkshires have a slightly elevate risk for an isolated tornado. The severe threat will diminish after dark.

Flooding remains the top threat all day long. It will only take an inch or two in three hours for flash flooding to occur. A Flood Watch remains in effect through early Monday morning. Flooding is especially dangerous at night. You should never drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown.

The start of the new work week will bring a break from storms, but only briefly. Monday will be a hot and muggy day. More storms are expected on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is the pick of week with a break in the storms and humidity.