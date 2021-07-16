07/16/2021: Mainly dry today before turning unsettled again

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Ooooh, it is muggy out there this morning. Temperatures only settled into the upper 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The muggy feeling will hang around today. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s. With the humidity it will feel closer to 90 degrees around the Capital Region. Areas just to our south could have heat index values of 95° to 100°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the mid-Hudson Valley this afternoon.

A weak boundary will drop through the area. This will spark isolated storms mainly to the south of Albany. Downpours and gusty winds are possible.

The front won’t get too far. It will stall out for the weekend. This set up will favor more showers and storms, especially as a wave of low pressure roll on by. More widespread showers with embedded storms will arrive late Saturday. Heavy rainfall will remain a concern.

Showers will clear out late in the weekend. Sunday looks drier especially southeast of Albany. Any lingering shower activity will be rather light and scattered.

This latest unsettled stretch will continue into the new week. We may start rounding the corner and get in some drier conditions later in the week.