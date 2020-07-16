07/16/2020: Dry during the day, rain overnight

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Thursday and happy opening day of track season! It would be a great day to be taking in the races track-side. It will be a fast track today. Clouds will move in and the wind will pick up this afternoon. It will be a warmish day too with highs in the low to mid 80s for the Capital Region; upper 70s to the north.

Clouds will move in ahead of a system that will impact the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes this afternoon. There is the potential for strong and severe storms across eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and western New York. The area of showers and thunderstorms will weaken after dark as it continues to move eastward. The Capital Region will see a few bursts of rain along with a few storms overnight. Locally heavy rain is possible especially to the north. The wind will remain gusty at times as well.

The rain will begin to wind down and lighten up closer to wake up tomorrow. Scattered showers will linger through the first part of the day. Transient dry air will work through the afternoon. We will see some sunshine by day’s end with highs right back in the mid 80s.

It will be all about the heat, and lots of it, this weekend. A dominant high across the southern U.S. will send a steamy air mass northward into the Northeast. Highs temperatures will return to the 90s on Saturday. The weekend will end even hotter and more humid. The heat index could climb into the upper 90s on Sunday.

The heat wave will carry over into the start of next week. The hot and humid conditions could lead to a few afternoon storms on Monday and Tuesday. There appears to be slightly better chances for storms during the middle of next week.