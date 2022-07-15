The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! What a pleasant morning! Skies are clear and temperatures are quite comfortable for the middle of July. This great weather is here to stay for the weekend.

Two thumbs up for lower humidity and no rain. High pressure rules the Northeast today. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, but it’s comfortably warm.

It will be beautiful day to take the boat out – a smooth ride under sunny skies. If not today, you’ll have more great weather over the weekend.

It will start feeling more like summer over the weekend with rising heat and humidity. The “muggies” return Sunday and will hang around through most of next week.

The majority of us remain dry Saturday. A few sprinkles and stray showers could bubble up in the Catskills and rolling of the mountains into the Hudson Valley. Showers will be the exception, not the rule this weekend.

The start of the upcoming work week will get off to an unsettled start. Monday looks to bring our best widespread rain and storm chances in a while. These thunderstorms won’t bring relief from the heat and humidity. In fact, we have hotter days to come. Albany could string together several days near or above 90 degrees.