07/15/2020: A perfect summer day

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Wednesday! We’ve made it to the middle of the week, and the pick day of the week. Today will check all of the boxes for a perfect summer day!

Even beginning this morning it is feel really good out there. Temperatures in most locations have settled near 60°. There is also some patchy dense fog.

The center of high pressure will move to our south. Lots of sunshine is on the way. This will keep us (mostly) rain-free. Isolated showers may pop up in the higher terrain. Otherwise, we are looking good. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will be held in check as well. Hopefully you’ll be able to find a way to spend a good deal of time outside today!

We’ll get back to our more summery ways tomorrow. The “muggies” will creep back in. The wind will also pick up ahead of cold front that will sweep through the Great Lakes and Northeast. Thursday will stay dry during the day across eastern New York. We’ll be keeping an eye on showers and storms that will develop across the western part of the state during the afternoon. Rain and a few gusty storms will arrive in the Capital Region overnight and linger into the start of Friday.

Then the heat is on! A heat dome is locked in across the southern U.S. and will spread eastward this weekend. The intense heat will send temperatures in the 90s, even the triple digits across the middle of the country.

This weekend will be a real sizzler locally too. High temperatures will return to the 90s and the humidity will get turned up several notches. The steamy conditions appears to linger through at least the first half of next week.