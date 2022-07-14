The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Thursday! Humidity levels take a slide as we work closer to the weekend. But first, an upper-level disturbance will squeeze out a few more sho wers, possibly an afternoon storm.

There isn’t a whole lot of ingredients to work with – limited moisture and no real forcing. Any shower activity will be very isolated and mainly pop in our northern and eastern counties. We’ll see increasing amounts of sunshine late-day.

Mostly dry weather is ahead for the next few days. The “muggies” take a break during the first part of the weekend.

The start of next week looks unsettled with showers and thunderstorms. Several hot days in a row are also in our future.