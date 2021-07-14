07/14/2021: A stormy afternoon with heavy rain and gusty winds

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Alright, one more round of heavy rain and storms then we’ll get some nice summer weather. We will see some rays of sunshine before skies turn stormy. Our eyes will be on the radar this afternoon with the potential for flooding downpours and gusty winds.

Scattered to numerous storms will begin pop up out to the west starting around lunchtime. Activity will drop southeastward during the second part of the day. Everyone can expected periods of heavy rain, for some storms could pack a bit of a punch.

Areas around I-90 from Albany eastward will have the best chances of seeing a strong. Flooding downpours are the top threat. A few stronger storms produce damaging wind gusts. The ground hasn’t had much time to dry out. The stronger gusts may topple weak trees and lead to power outages.

Race season will come out of the gates with some nice summer weather. We’ll finally be all dry. Thursday will be a warmer and humid day with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Friday will definitely feel like July with highs pushing 90 degrees in spots. The steamy conditions could produce isolated late-day storms as well. We’ll see more storms through the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.