07/17/2020: Heavy rain ends, all about the heat this weekend

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday! Bursts of heavy rain rolled through the Capital Region overnight. There were also some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. It might have been a rude early wake up for some folks. Some good news now – the rain is lightening up and becoming more scattered. Clouds and a few showers will linger through mid-morning.

The cloud cover will thin out a bit ahead of a cool front that will cross the area during the afternoon. Another batch of showers and storms will be possible. Unlike overnight, this activity will be hit or miss.

A few showers will linger through sunset. High pressure will then slide in overnight. Skies will gradually clear with areas of fog developing by morning.

It will be all about the heat and humidity this weekend. The steamy conditions will build in with high pressure in control. A heat wave kickoffs with highs returning to the lower 90s tomorrow.

Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the mid 90s. The combination of the heat and high humidity will push heat index values towards 100° during the afternoon. It will feel even hotter in the sun. Be cautious if you’re going to be outside for any extended period of time this weekend. Have a way to stay cool. Stay hydrated. Take break in the shade, even better in the AC. Be sure to check on your neighbors, the elderly, and your pets.

The heat wave will continue into the start of next week. Storm chances will be rather slim Monday and Tuesday. As we ramp up thunderstorm chances mid-week, the heat will ease up with highs dropping back into the 80s.

