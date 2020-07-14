07/14/2020: Another round of scattered storms today

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Tuesday! Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. Once again we are starting off with a few light rain showers. Most of the activity has been across Vermont early this morning. A few storms have even been on the strong side with gusty winds and torrential rainfall. It will be a warm and slightly humid summer day with additional showers and storms that will develop through the afternoon.

An upper-level low is centered over northeastern New York first thing this morning. This will help to develop those showers and storms, especially this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather over New England. Bennington and Berkshire counties are included in this risk area. Isolated strong storms could produce gusty winds. There is the potential for heavy rainfall area-wide later today.

This disturbance will get a move on overnight. We will see showers end early, then skies will clear late. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be an awesome summer day! As high pressure briefly builds in, we’ll see lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and lower humidity. It will be a great day to get outside before another heat wave begins.

A heat dome has been building across the southern U.S. It’s influence will spread eastward over the coming days. After a breather from the steamy conditions, the heat and humidity will move right back in beginning on Thursday. The weekend will bring the heat with highs returning to the 90s. The long-term pattern gives the Northeast all but certain odds that temperatures will remain above-normal through the end of July.