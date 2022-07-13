The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a tranquil morning after yesterday’s strong and severe storms. Skies quickly cleared and mild temperatures settled.

We can breathe a little easier today. Temperatures will take a more seasonable turn into the low to mid 80s, instead of close to 90 degrees. Humidity is also taking a step back.

Any shower activity will be isolated to the afternoon and evening hours. The Catskills, the Mid-Hudson Valley, and the southern Berkshire have a slightly better chance of catching one of those showers. For everyone else the mild trend continues overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday’s cold front, which sparked the stronger storms, will hang just off the eastern seaboard. This will create an avenue for a disturbance to work up the coast. This will bring another round of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. The Capital Region will have to dodge raindrops Thursday afternoon.

Humidity levels will take another down turn to end the week. Temperatures and dew points will go right back up over the weekend. Next week’s pattern looks very summery with more warmth and daily shower chances.