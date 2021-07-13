07/13/2021: Not as wet, but still cloudy and cool today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Tired off all of the rain? Ready for some dry time? We’re in luck today. A batch of heavy rain is exiting this morning. The rest of the day will be mostly dry across the News10 area.

A warm front will get hung up across central New York. This will focus most of the shower and thunderstorm activity to our west. Meanwhile for us, clouds will linger and temperatures will remain cool for July.

The heavy rain and flooding risks will return Wednesday. A cold front will spark numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. The ground won’t have enough time to dry out completely. The additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding concerns.

There will also be the potential for gusty winds inside tomorrow afternoon’s thunderstorms. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather has been painted across the News10 area. We’ll have to watch for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm.

This boundary will bring an end to this unsettled stretch. We’re turning up summer late week. Heat and humidity will build in. By Friday we could see heat index values in the mid 90s.