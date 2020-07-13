07/13/2020: A little muggy, a little unsettled start to the week

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! We’re kicking off the week with a fairly typical mid-summer day. It will be warm, it will be muggy, and scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. There is some patchy drizzle and a little light rain out there early this morning. Most of us, however, are waking up dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A low is passing just to the south of the Capital Region. This will help to produce scattered showers and a few storms through this afternoon. The best chances will be south and east of Albany. Activity will fizzle into this evening.

There is also an upper-level low sitting over southern Canada. This disturbance will aid in the development of another round of scattered showers Tuesday. Tomorrow will be a little cooler and a little cloudier.

The low will scoot off to the east on Wednesday. Drier air will work in behind the system. We’ll get a breather from the “muggies” and uncomfortable humidity. High pressure will continue to build off to our west. It is going to be a beautiful summer day in the midst of the dog days of summer.

This will be a quick breather. More humid air will rush in by Thursday with scattered showers and storms to follow later in the day. A few showers will linger into Friday.

The heat will be back on by next weekend. A big, sprawling high will be parked over the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Middle of the country could see temperatures approaching the century mark. Locally, high temperatures will climb back into the 90s beginning on Saturday.