The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Well, it’s dry now but it won’t stay that way for long. Our next stormy stretch unfolds this afternoon and carries us through the end of the week. In the meantime, today will be hot and more humid under a mix of sun and clouds.

Today will be easier going for areas to the north. A weak boundary will settle close to the I-90 corridor this afternoon. This will set the stage for widely scattered downpours and storms. A storm or two may turn severe with strong winds. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding.

There is more heavy rain to come. The atmosphere will be loaded down with moisture Thursday. Spotty showers are possible as a warm front lifts through the area around mid-day. Waves of downpours and storms will continue through Friday. The heaviest rain is set to fall overnight Thursday, which will make any flooding more dangerous.

We are still recovering from the heavy rain and flooding earlier in the week. The ground is saturated and will have a hard time absorbing additional rainfall. Think of the ground as a sopping kitchen sponge. If you pour more water over the sponge it will just roll off. Areas that already experienced flooding, along with creeks and rivers will be prone to more flash flooding.

This next system exits by the start of the weekend. Saturday will be another hot one. A few more storms are possible on Sunday and next Tuesday.