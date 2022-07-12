The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday brought the heat. There’s more to come today with even more humidity. A cold front will meet up with this soupy air mass, spelling chances for strong and severe thunderstorms.

Two rounds of showers and storms will come through today – one during the late morning hours and another into this evening. The late-day batch will be more widespread and stronger. The entire News10 area is included in the Storm Prediction Center’s “slight” risk for severe storms, meaning a few severe thunderstorms are possible.

The window for strong and severe storms opens up around 4 PM and will continue through sunset (8 PM or 9 PM.) Scattered activity will fire up as a cold front approaches from the west. Storms will exit to the southeast as the sun sets. Our severe risk will quickly shut down around that time.

Damaging winds are by far the top threat. These winds could lead to down trees and power lines. Our humid airmass will lead itself to numerous downpours too. But flooding won’t be much of an issue. We are just so dry. Any locally heavy rain won’t bust the drought, but it will be greatly appreciated.

Things will quickly settle down after dark. The remainder of the night will stay muggy. Areas of fog will develop by morning.

Humidity will linger in the air the next couple of days. Pop-up to isolated shower chances will also hang around. We get some relief by Friday. It looks to be a really nice summer day.