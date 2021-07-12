07/12/2021: The rain is back

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Here we go again. Rain is back on to begin the week. Periods of heavy rain overnight have lead to flooding issues. Concerns will linger through this morning as widespread rain continues to fall. Our saturated ground can’t handle much more rain, so flooding may occur quickly in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 2 PM. Areas along and north of I-90 could receive up to two inches of additional rainfall through mid-day. Flood prone areas may need to take action quickly between now and then.

The steady rain will gradually taper off through mid-day. The majority of the activity will stay to the south of the Capital Region later on. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will be on the cool side.

More rain will push in overnight as a warm front bubbles in from the southern tier. Rain will be off and on, but will still be heavy at times. These waves of wet weather will taper off into Tuesday morning. The best shower and storm chances will be west of the Capital Region during the day.

This latest unsettled stretch will go through Wednesday. A cold front will cross the Northeast. You guessed it, heavy rain will be a concern again. There is also the potential for isolated severe storms.

We are getting the active weather out of here just in time for the start of track season. Opening Day in Saratoga will be dry. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way up with highs in the mid to upper 80s to end the week.