The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The rain is quickly clearing out this morning, but the flooding concerns continue. It will take more time for flood waters to recede and water flow to slow. The entire state of Vermont remains under a Flood Watch; eastern Bennington County has a Flooding Warning in place through 11 AM. Flooding has closed a number of roads in Hamilton County and minor flooding is expected for the Mettawee River at Granville in Washington County.

This rain took its sweet time moving through the Northeast Sunday and yesterday. Now it’s picking up steam as the wet weather exits into Canada and northern New England. More good news – sunshine is quickly making a comeback!

Sunshine will also warm things back up. Instead of the 70s from yesterday, we are tracking highs that will bounce back into the 80s.

Our next system sets in Wednesday. Widely scattered afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder will pop up. The pattern will remain unsettled through the end of the week. More storms are on the way on Thursday in particular.

The heat and humidity stay on during this unsettled stretch. Saturday’s temperatures could spike close to 90 degrees. The weekend will end with another round of storms.