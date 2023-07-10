The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Two weeks ago we were asking, “where is the rain?” Now we’ve gotten too much in a short period of time. A number of spots have received over two inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Isolated spots downstate picked a summer’s worth of rain! And it’s still raining.

The heavy rain and flooding threats will continue through Tuesday. The area-wide Flood Watch remains in effect through mid-day tomorrow. Even once the rain comes to an end, it will take time for all of this water to drain into the larger rivers and creeks. There is a Flood Warning along the Hoosic River at Williamstown, which is expected to crest in minor flood stage this afternoon.

This is a slow-moving system that will keep periods of heavy rain in play throughout the day. Today’s heaviest rain will fall northeast of Albany and across Vermont. Western New England could see an isolated gusty storm.

How much more rain will fall? Areas northeast of Albany could pick up an additional two to four inches of rain through Tuesday evening. Amounts nearing half a foot are possible in central and northern Vermont. Closer to the Capital District, one to three more inches of rain could fall.

Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will heat up. Wednesday looks to be a dry but toasty day. The unsettled weather picks back up Thursday and continues through the weekend.