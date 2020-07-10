07/10/2020: From blazing heat to a tropical storm

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week! It is a balmy morning coming off of a steamy day yesterday. It will be another very warm and humid afternoon with a high in the upper 80s for the Capital Region. Areas to the north will be even warmer. The reason – clouds. The North Country will enjoy lots of sunshine, meanwhile the Capital Region and the mid-Hudson Valley will see increasing clouds thanks to Tropical Storm Fay.

Fay formed late yesterday off the coast of North Carolina. The tropical storm is gaining a little strength as it tracks north towards the Delmarva peninsula this morning. Landfall is expected this afternoon along the New Jersey coast. Tropical storm warnings are in place from Delaware to Rhode Island. These areas will experience tropical storm-force winds, rough surf, and heavy rainfall.

The storm will take a turn up the Hudson River tonight. By Saturday evening Fay will move into southern Canada.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive from the south during the second half of today. The Catskills, mid-Hudson valley, and the Berkshires will be the first to see the rain. The Capital Region should remain dry through mid-afternoon. The North Country won’t see the rain until this evening.

The rain will become widespread overnight. There will also be tropical downpours during this time. Some the heaviest rain will fall between midnight and 6 AM Saturday. The rain will taper off through the afternoon, then showers and storms will become more scattered through the afternoon and evening.

Fay will bring plenty of tropical moisture to Upstate New York over the next 36 hours. This rain will come down hard and fast. Generally rainfall amounts will be between one and three inches. Up to five inches is possible, especially south of Albany. Isolated flash flooding may occur overnight and early Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect later today for the Capital Region and points south and continue through noon on Saturday.

The weekend won’t be a washout. There will be *some* dry time and sunny breaks late Saturday. Sunday is looking better and very summery – very warm and humid again with more sun and just an isolated storm chance.

Looking for some relief from the heat and humidity? It’s not coming anytime soon. There will be a little break mid-week behind more storms on Monday. We look to heat back up by the end of next week.