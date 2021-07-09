07/09/2021: Tropical moisture from Elsa moves in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Rain continues to fall across parts of the News10 area this morning. The recent rainfall and more heavy rain ahead today is keeping flash flood concerns at the top of mind. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 4 PM for the mid-Hudson Valley and western New England. There have already been reports of water ponding on the roads and in low-lying areas. Be aware of the potential for rising water levels going forward today.

We are beginning to tap into tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm will track to our southeast today. Far reaching outer bands will spiral our way this morning.

Rain and showers will be mostly focused south and east of Albany. Prolonged periods of heavy rain are possible. It won’t be raining all day long. There will be a mid-day break. We may even sneak in some breaks for sunshine. Activity will pick back up this afternoon as a cold front droves through the Capital Region. More heavy rain and isolated storms are expected with the late-day round.

Everyone will finally dry out overnight. Humidity levels will also fall. The weekend will stay dry for just about everyone. An afternoon shower or two could pop up in higher spots on Saturday. Shower chances will start picking back up late Sunday.

The stormy set up will pick back up in the new work week. We will turn more humid and warmer too.