07/09/2020: Hazy, hot, and humid afternoon

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Reserve your pool chair early and crank up the AC, today is going to be a scorcher. Intense heat and humidity will move into the Capital Region. We are expecting highs in the low to mid 90s around the Capital Region, the North Country will see highs near 90° this afternoon. The combination of that heat plus the “air you can wear” could be dangerous. Heat index readings later today will be between 95° and 100° through the Hudson and Mohawk valleys. A Heat Advisory will be in effect during the peak heating hours – between noon and 8 PM. Take it easy today. Check on your neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

It will stay warm, muggy, and “buggy” overnight with temperatures only bottoming out in the lower 70s. After a clear evening, skies will become partly cloudy.

Clouds will continue to stream in Friday as a low moves up the East Coast. This disturbance may become a tropical or subtropical storm, possibly the sixth named system of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical moisture will spread across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Rain is set to arrive in the Capital Region late in the day tomorrow. Rain and storms will continue to work from south to north Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. Localized flooding may occur especially along the track of the low along the coast.

The weekend won’t be a complete washout. Sunshine will break out late Saturday. Isolated storms will be around on another sticky day on Sunday. The pattern remains very summery with above-average highs and occasional storms through the middle of next week.