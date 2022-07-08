The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! All and all, today will be another nice day. The week ends warm, slightly humid, and dry for the majority of us. The only hiccup could come as a cold front dives through the area late-day.

An advancing cold front is not looking very impressive on satellite and radar this morning. No showers and very little in the way of cloud cover coming out of southern Canada. The front dives through New York state this afternoon. Along the way it may spark a hit or miss shower.

The boundary will settle into the Hudson Valley and downstate overnight. Early risers south of Albany will start the weekend with a few showers. Everyone else will miss out. Any showers will exit shortly after sunrise.

While this front is lacking much needed rainfall, it will bring an air mass change. This afternoon will feel a little humid, in particular compared to yesterday. Over the weekend dew points will drop back into the “refreshing” and “comfortable” range. A real treat as we enter typically our hottest and most humid time of year. We’ll enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine and great feeling air!

More typical summer conditions with heat and humidity are brewing into early next week. The Capital Region will see back-to-back 90 degrees days. This will also fuel storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening of both days. We’ll take the rain!