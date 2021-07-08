07/08/2021: Off and on soaking rain to end the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Another round of severe weather developed late yesterday. Some of those storms hung on overnight and produced quite a light show around midnight. And we aren’t done with the active weather yet.

While we are drying out this morning, there is more rain to come this afternoon. Waves of widespread rain will move into the News10 area after lunchtime. Rain will be heavy at times. Off and on downpours will continue tonight.

The set up will change Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa pass to our southeast. Tropical rainfall and tropical storm force winds will be impact southern New England. Elsa will keep showers around our region, especially in southern Vermont and western Massachusetts.

Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible through the end of work week. This may result in isolated flash flooding problems. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for western New England.

Fortunately showers will shut down in time for the weekend. Outside of a stray shower Saturday and Sunday are both looking good. Rain and storm chances will pick back up into the start of next week. Welcome to summertime.