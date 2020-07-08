07/08/2020: Steamy with scattered PM storms

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Wednesday! The steamy conditions are here to stay. Now we’re adding storms to the mix this afternoon. A “cold front” will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms after lunchtime through this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “marginal” risk for severe weather around the Capital Region. This means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and downpours are the primary threats. Any storm will also produce frequent lightning.

The “cold front” will wash out before reaching the Capital Region so don’t get too excited about relief from the heat and humidity. In fact, the steamy conditions will be more intense tomorrow. We will see the hottest temperatures of the week with highs in the lower 90s through the Hudson Valley, the North Country and the Adirondacks will see temperatures spiking in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be a big factor as well. We can expect heat indices from 95° to 100° Thursday afternoon around the Capital Region. A Heat Advisory has been put into place. This type of intense heat and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses.

The week ends steamy with more rain on the way. A disturbance will move off the Carolina coast and will gain some energy and speed as it moves northward along the East Coast. This low could develop into a tropical system. Rain will lift from south to north during the second half of Friday. New York City will see the rain first, followed by the Capital Region, then the North Country. This activity will be more widespread. The rain will wind down during the day on Saturday.

The pattern remains very summery with more warmth, humidity, and storm chances into next week.