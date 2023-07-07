The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was sweltering – a number of spots battled triple digit feels like temperatures. Hopefully you were able to find a way to stay cool.

No Heat Advisory today, but you should still be cautious. We are going for an official heat wave today with the third 90-degree days in a row. Feels like temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s.

The past two days have produced some pop-up downpours and storms. Today’s storm chances will be more organized with an approaching cold front. Isolated storms could turn severe with damaging winds and flooding downpours between 2 PM and 8 PM.

Saturday remains the better of the weekend. It won’t be quite as hot with only pop-up storm chances. The heat wave will break with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s; so it’s still going to be a little toasty. Our next system arrives Sunday afternoon.

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated flooding issues are expected. One to two inches of rain are possible with locally higher amounts through Monday morning. Spots that get hit with multiple downpours will be more prone to flooding.

Late Monday looks drier and so do Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will heat back up through the middle of next week. We’ll keep an eye out for a few more summer storms.