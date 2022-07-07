The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Thursday! By early July standards, today really can’t be beat. It’s very comfortable this morning. With the absence of humidity, this afternoon’s highs in the 80s will feel pretty good. So how will you be spending this beautiful day?

The pattern is fairly tranquil and dry with high pressure over the Northeast. The Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic have been on a rocky road the past couple of days with rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

High pressure will draw up some moisture from our south later today. This may spark some hit or miss evening showers in the Catskills, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires. Activity will fade as the sun sets.

We all need some rain. It doesn’t look like it’s coming Friday. At best we’ll see isolated light rain showers as a moisture-starved cold front dives through the Northeast. This front will play a bigger role in how it’s going to feel over the weekend.

The front will wipe out any slightly muggy feeling in the air. If you think today will feel great, just wait for the weekend!

Picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine, highs around 80°, and almost no humidity. Overnight temperatures will be very refreshing too. Summer fans, early next week brings your kind of weather. We’ll crank up the heat and humidity. That will eventually lead to storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.