07/07/2021: A repeat performance of yesterday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The forecast is making up for the lack of summer to start the month. Today will be a near repeat of yesterday with warm temperatures, higher humidity, and an afternoon storm chance.

Some of the thunderstorms later in the day could be strong to severe again. The set up won’t be quite as robust as yesterday, but a few storms will still need to be watched. A marginal risk (isolated severe storm chance) is out for the southern Adirondacks to Lake George and Bennington County, and everywhere to the south. Any stronger storm will be capable of producing damaging winds and downpours.

Things are about to get wetter. Rounds of widespread heavy rain will pass through the Capital Region. Periods of rain with isolated storms will continue through Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa tracks to the south of Long Island and toward the Cape. One to three inches of rain could fall locally through the end of the week.

Showers will dry up in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are looking really nice with more sunshine, lower humidity, and highs near 80°. Sure wish this could have been the forecast for 4th of July weekend.