07/07/2020: The muggies are back

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Tuesday! Over the past few days the heat and humidity have been manageable. That changes today. A warm front will lift through the Capital Region and we will see an uptick in humidity levels. The muggies are officially back!

Yesterday’s dew point, which measures the amount of moisture in the air, hovered around 60°. That’s when things begin to feel a little muggy. As these numbers jump into the mid and upper 60s, it will feel very humid later today.

The warm front will also bring more clouds to Upstate New York. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the “heat of the day.” The best chances will be west of Albany today. It won’t be quite as warm as the past couple of afternoons. We’ll see the mid 80s for highs in Albany and the surrounding Capital Region.

Today’s warm front is attached to a low that is sitting over Hudson Bay. The cold front is trailing behind and draped across the Midwest today. That boundary will push through Upstate New York Wednesday. With the steamy conditions already in place, there will be plenty of fuel in place for more storms to get going through the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms could be strong or severe with gusty winds and downpours possible.

The steamy conditions will persist through the end of the week. The heat will spike on Thursday. Many of us could experience one of the hottest days of the year. We are forecasting a high of 94° in Albany, which would challenge the daily record high.

Things will turn more unsettled heading into the upcoming weekend. We will be watching a low rolling off the Carolina coast on Thursday. As this system moves over the warm Gulf Stream waters there is the potential for tropical development. Whether it becomes a tropical system or not, it will send widespread showers and storms up the eastern seaboard closer to the start of the weekend.

The temperature trend remains above-normal into next week. It looks like the dog days of summer are here to stay. – Jill Szwed