The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Be safe and find a way to stay cool today. Drink plenty of water. Dress in light colored, loose-fitting clothing. Take breaks in the shades or AC. Keep your pets safe from the heat by walking them first thing this morning or waiting until dusk. No car rides today either. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’ll be staying cool by the pool.

The heat is on! This afternoon will be rough with the hottest temperatures of the year and high humidity. A Heat Advisory for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys will be in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM. The heat index will approach the mid to upper 90s in these areas. Limit during time in direct sun during this time.

Stray storms can bubble up in this heat. The Catskills, Helderbergs, and the Berkshires may get caught under one of these downpours or storms this afternoon through sundown.

Not much relief tonight with lows only settling into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. This officially becomes a heat wave tomorrow. It will be the third day in a row with highs in the 90s. The heat index will approach the upper 90s again. More organized storms and downpours will arrive late-day.

The heat wave breaks over the weekend. Sunday continues to trend wetter, especially late in the late day. Passing shower chances will linger into the first day of next week. Temperatures will start heating back up too.