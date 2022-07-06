The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The weather word of the day is improvements. Yesterday’s pesky showers are on the way out this morning. Conditions will improve through the afternoon with clearing skies and dropping humidity.

Stray showers and cloudy skies will hang around through the late morning hours. The second part of the day will bring more sunshine. High temperatures will be slightly below normal with readings around 80 degrees in the Capital Region and the 70s elsewhere.

Along with clearing skies, we’ll watch humidity levels drop. We are waking up to a real muggy feeling this morning. Dew points will drop into the “comfortable” range later on.

Under mainly clear skies temperatures will slip into the 50s overnight. We’ll have to watch out for areas of fog by morning.

Thursday will get off to a nice start with comfortable temperatures and some sunshine. Clouds will make a comeback by the afternoon. This is ahead of our next system that will bring scattered showers to the area on Friday.

Friday’s showers will get out of here in a hurry. The weekend will be picture perfect with sunshine, highs around 80°, and low humidity. The summer feeling will hold off until the start of next week.