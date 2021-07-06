07/06/2021: July warmth, humidity, and storm chances arrive

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! I hope you had a wonderful 4th of July holiday weekend. After the less than ideal start, the weather certainly ended on a high note yesterday. Now as most are heading back to work, we are bringing in more typical July conditions.

Areas north of Albany saw, or maybe heard, a light show overnight. An area of heavy rain with isolated storms continue to track through the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont. This activity will exit to the east early this morning.

We aren’t done with storms for the day. July warmth and humidity will build up during the first part of the day. Starting around lunchtime isolated strong to severe storms will start popping in the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks.

A line of storms will drop through the Capital Region during the early afternoon hours. Some of the strongest storms will develop south of Albany. Areas south of I-90 have been placed in a “slight” risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. These stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Storms will quickly exit before sunset. We’ll hit the reset button night before we do it all over again Wednesday. Another round of storms will fire up during the afternoon hours. The severe threat will be lower than today, but can’t be entirely ruled out.

Activity the next two days will be fairly scattered. Rain and storms will become more widespread on Thursday. The unsettled stretch will wind down as we close out the work week. The weekend is looking pretty good at this point with highs near 80° and just a touch of humidity.