07/06/2020: This week brings the heat

Forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed…

Happy Monday! We hope you had a great 4th of July weekend. The weather couldn’t have been better. Most stayed completely dry. It was warm, but not that humid. The heat and humidity will pick up as we head through this first full week of July.

We’re starting the week off with an afternoon high near 90°. The “muggies” will creep in today. Most of us will remain dry again, but a few late-day showers are possible south of Albany.

Most of us will remain dry again, but a few late-day showers are possible south of Albany. A weak disturbance will bubble in from the southwest. Through the “heat of the day” an isolated downpour could pop up. Any activity will fizzle after sunset.

It will be the first of several muggy nights. Lows will only dip into the low and mid 60s. Skies will becoming partly cloudy.

The heat is on through the end of the week. A heat dome will build across the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. We will see a streak of 90-degree days. Albany has already recorded eight days of 90° or above. We average 10 day such days annually. We’ll surpass that mark by the end of the week. Thursday will be the hottest day of this heat wave with highs climbing into the mid 90s. We could challenge the record high of 94° in Albany.

Temperatures won’t just be on the rise, the humidity will also build this week. By late-week it will feel downright tropical with dew points in the lower 70s. The heat index could top 95° Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

With the steamy conditions we can’t rule out daily pop-up storm chances. Better chances will come on Wednesday and Friday. A low will develop to our south by next weekend. This will bring the potential for widespread showers and storms, and some relief from the heat. – Jill Szwed